'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19

In an emotional video revealing her COVID-19 diagnosis, Burke said she feels like she's letting her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Cody Rigsby, down.

WASHINGTON — "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke revealed in an emotional video Sunday night that she has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Burke, who is partnered this season with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, shared that she is fully vaccinated and started feeling sick on Sunday.

She explained in the video that a PCR test confirmed she had COVID-19.

The positive test result came just one day before the show's second live episode of the season on Monday night.

"I just feel so bad, I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down," Burke explained while holding back tears.

Burke said she'll now need to quarantine for 10 days.

According to ABC News, Rigbsy was still waiting Monday morning on his COVID-19 test results, but if he's negative then the Peloton instructor will dance Monday with one of the "alternate" pros.

"I figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn't spread it," Burke explained.