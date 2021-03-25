Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 3

Several people were killed when a strong line of storms moved through Alabama on Thursday.

ALABAMA, USA — A series of tornadoes have pummeled Alabama, reducing some homes to rubble and leaving at least three dead and thousands without power.

Emergency workers braced for more storms Thursday while trying to account for all residents in the affected areas.

State news outlets are quoting Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade as saying that at least three people were killed and multiple people injured.

More injuries have been reported in Shelby County, near Birmingham, where homes were flattened.