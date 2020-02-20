WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, is now the acting director of national intelligence.

Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, including under then-Ambassador John Bolton.

In the tweet, President Trump said, "Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!"

RELATED: Trump administration to launch worldwide effort to decriminalize homosexuality, reports say

The White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted in response to Trump's announcement, "Fantastic addition in this new role!!!"