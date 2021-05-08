Dollar General recalls folding chairs due to pinching, amputation hazard

The recall alert says the foldable lounge chairs pose an amputation, laceration or pinching hazard if a finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.

WASHINGTON — A recall alert has been issued for more than 155,000 True Living sling loungers sold at Dollar General stores nationwide due to a potential pinching or amputation hazard.

The recall, issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, claims the chairs can unexpectedly collapse. The concern is that fingers will be seriously injured if caught in the metal folding joints when it closes.

The Tennessee-based company has received three reports of the chairs collapsing and causing amputations or lacerations to fingers.

Customers are urged to immediately stop using the chairs and cut the fabric of the chair so that no one will be able to use them.

The recalled loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric and were sold for about $20 from January 2019 through September 2019.

The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

To get a refund of the chair, customers are encouraged to contact Dollar General by calling 800-678-9258 or through the company's website.

The items were manufactured by the Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co, of Shanghai, China.