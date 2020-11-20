Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

The son of President Donald Trump avoided the virus earlier in the year when his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus, news outlets, including Bloomberg, POLITICO and ABC have confirmed Friday evening.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," his spokesman told ABC. "He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr. was able to avoid the virus back when his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive in July.

The United States has more than 11.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.