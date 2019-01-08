Stop buying pig ear treats for your dog and throw them out if you already have them. That's the warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration, after the human cases of Salmonella linked to them has now reached 127 people in 33 states.

There were two separate recalls in July related pig ears -- one of which was nationwide. But the CDC said the FDA and several states health officials have tested pig ear treats at various suppliers and identified multiple strains.

"No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses. This is why CDC and FDA are now advising people to not buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets," the agencies said.

While they are meant to give to dogs, humans have been getting sick from handling the treats and from not properly washing areas that came in contact with the treats.

Twenty-six of those sickened were hospitalized. Twenty-four children under the age of five are among those who fell ill.

The CDC says people with a Salmonella infection may have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment, the CDC said. But, you should contact your doctor to be safe if you think you are infected.

Some dogs with Salmonella infection may not look sick, according to the CDC. Dogs with a Salmonella infection usually have diarrhea. Sick animals may seem more tired, may vomit or have a fever. If you see these signs, you're urged to contact your veterinarian as a precaution.

Here is a full list of the states where people have confirmed illnesses and how many people there have gotten sick. Asterisks indicate states added to the list since the last CDC update on July 17.

Alabama 1

Arizona 1

California 1

Colorado 3

Connecticut* 1

Florida 3

Georgia 2

Hawaii 1

Illinois 7

Indiana 5

Iowa 23

Kansas 3

Kentucky 6

Louisiana 1

Maine* 1

Massachusetts 4

Michigan 12

Minnesota 1

Missouri 6

New Hampshire* 1

New Jersey* 2

New Mexico* 1

New York 15

North Carolina 2

North Dakota 1

Ohio 5

Oregon 2

Pennsylvania 6

South Carolina 2

Texas* 2

Utah 1

Washington 1

Wisconsin 4

A map showing where there have been confirmed human cases of Salmonella linked to pig ear dog treats, July 31, 2019.

CDC