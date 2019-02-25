MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison fraternity was suspended for hazing, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Pledges of the fraternity apparently weren’t stoked about wearing "Dora the Explorer" backpacks around campus.

They were asked to wear the cartoon-themed backpacks, carry fruit around campus and run errands for older members of the fraternity, the Sentinel reported.

The fraternity is suspended until March 24 and will be on probation until Dec. 11.

