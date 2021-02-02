EA Sports bringing back college football video game franchise

The plan is for the video game to feature over 100 college teams, but rosters won't include the names, images or likenesses of current players, according to ESPN.

WASHINGTON — EA Sports is bringing college football back to video game consoles.

The company announced Tuesday it will be launching "EA Sports College Football," its first college football video game since 2013.

While the current plan is for the game to feature more than 100 teams, rosters won't include the names, images or likenesses (NIL) of real college players, according to an ESPN report. Current NCAA rules prohibit student athletes from selling their "NIL rights" while in college, but those rules could change in the upcoming year.

EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, told ESPN that whatever happens in NIL legislation in Congress or elsewhere won't change whether the game happens.

Last spring, the NCAA Board of Governors announced its support for a plan to give athletes the ability to cash in on their NIL rights without involvement from the association, schools or conferences.

When will 'EA Sports College Football' be available?

No details have been released about when the game will be released, but Holt told ESPN that EA Sports is still at the very beginning of the game development process.

The last college football game from EA Sports featured then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover of "NCAA Football 14."