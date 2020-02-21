WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says he's willing to release at least three women from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years.

Bloomberg says his company has identified three agreements that address complaints about comments the women said he'd made.

He wrote: “If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release.”

Bloomberg was attacked repeatedly this week in his debut debate for declining to release women from the nondisclosure agreements.

RELATED: Mike Bloomberg campaign blames Sanders' supporters for vandalism at Knoxville campaign office

RELATED: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders lead in latest SC Democratic primary poll

RELATED: Trump addresses a packed arena at 'Keep America Great' rally in Colorado Springs

RELATED: VERIFY: Are "Super Delegates" really 10,000 times more powerful than an actual voter?

RELATED: Mayor Bowser reaffirms support for Bloomberg, after chaotic debate in Las Vegas

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrives for a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/Matt York)

AP