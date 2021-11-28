Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina, police say

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she call her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police say a 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game.

North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday Jeimy Henrriquez left her home on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max.

Authorities said they don’t know the name of the person who picked up the girl. She had her book bag and cellphone with her.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she call her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up.

Detectives pinged the phone in North Carolina, but they could not identify where specifically in the state it came from, the Associated Press reports.

Henrriquez is considered endangered and described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds, according to AP.

Anyone with information on where Jeimy Henrriquez may be, contact the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500.