AUDIO: Jailer Vicky White called 911 before crash, capture in Indiana

Vicky White and Casey White were captured after a short chase ended in a crash in Evansville. Vicky White died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Dispatchers released the last phone call jailer Vicky White made before allegedly shooting herself and ultimately dying.

Vicky White and Alabama inmate Casey White were captured in southern Indiana after a little over a week on the run.

As police were chasing them, in what would be their final moments of freedom, Vicky White called 911 and told dispatchers to call off the chase.

U.S. Marshals ended up running their vehicles into the fugitives' car to stop it. When this happened, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Vicky shot herself. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The call, which is more than seven minutes long, was released by Evansville Central Dispatch. It can be heard below.

NOTE: Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

An Evansville police officer's bodycam footage, which was released Tuesday, shows first responders pulling Vicky White from the vehicle and giving her aid.

VIDEO 3: Footage from first responders pulling Vicky White from the vehicle and rendering first aid. Posted by Evansville Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Casey, who was also injured, surrendered. He, too, was taken to the hospital. However, Wedding said his injuries weren't as serious.

Dashcam video from Evansville Police shows Casey on the ground, surrounded by police officers, who arrested him.

VIDEO 2: Dash camera footage for the apprehension of Casey White. Posted by Evansville Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

At a news conference Tuesday, Wedding said Casey and Vicky were carrying about $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 when they were captured. He said Casey White told them the fugitives were prepared to have a shootout with police, even if it meant losing their lives.