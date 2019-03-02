Some of music's biggest names will perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. The 61st annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Los Angeles Staples Center, and Alicia Keys will host the show. The night boasts several high profile performances, including a special performance by Diana Ross.

Here is the full list of performers announced so far:

Cardi B: Cardi B has five nominations this year, including a nod for best album. She also performed at last year's show with Bruno Mars.

Camila Cabello: Camila Cabello is making her Grammy performing debut this year. She has two nominations for best pop solo performance for her live performance of "Havana" and best pop vocal album.

Brandi Carlile: Carlile is also making her Grammy performing debut. The artist is up for a whopping six awards, for record of the year ("The Joke"), album of the year ("By The Way, I Forgive You"), song of the year ("The Joke"), best American roots performance ("The Joke"), best American roots song ("The Joke") and best Americana album ("By The Way, I Forgive You").

Miley Cyrus: Cyrus recently married actor Liam Hemsworth and was nominated for best pop vocal album in 2014 for "Bangerz."

Dan + Shay: The duo earned their first Grammy nomination this year for best country duo/group performance for "Tequila."

H.E.R.: H.E.R., whose real name is Gabi Wilson, is a first time Grammy nominee with five nominations. She is up for album of the year ("H.E.R."), best new artist, best R&B performance ("Best Part" featuring Daniel Caesar), best R&B song ("Focus") and best R&B album ("H.E.R.").

Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Post Malone received four nominations: record of the year and best rap/sung performance for "Rockstar" with 21 Savage, album of the year for "Beerbongs & Bentleys" and best pop solo performance for "Better Now." He'll be joined on stage to perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Shawn Mendes: Mendes is also making his Grammy performance debut Sunday night. He has two nominations this year for song of the year for "In My Blood" and best pop vocal album for "Shawn Mendes."

Janelle Monae: Monae is up for two Grammys this year for album of the year for "Dirty Computer" and best music video for "PYNK."

Kacey Musgraves: The country singer already has two Grammy awards under her belt. Musgraves is up for four more awards Sunday night, for album of the year and best country album for "Golden Hour," best country solo performance for "Butterflies" and best country song for "Space Cowboy."

Diana Ross: Ross was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and will be performing a special "75th Diamond Diana birthday performance."

Maren Morris: The country singer won her first Grammy in 2017 and is up for five awards this year.

Little Big Town: The group is nominated this year in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their song "When Someone Stops Loving You"

Ricky Martin: A two-time Grammy winner, Martin has earned seven nominations total.

The Grammy Awards air live on CBS on Feb. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET.