Everything coming and leaving Netflix in December 2020

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus pandemic upends holiday plans in December, Netflix is keeping the new content coming with plenty of holiday— and non-holiday— themed movies and shows.

Netflix holiday movies and shows being added to the platform, just in time for Christmas, includes a few new originals like "How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding," "A California Christmas" and "Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders.)" There will even be a third season of "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" on Netflix starting Dec. 4.

Non-Christmas shows and movies coming to the streaming platform include "Selena: The Series," following Selena as she chases her dreams and balances life with a successful music career and "50 First Dates," with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, and five new comedy specials, just to name a few.

However, all good things must come to an end. The 2018 holiday classic "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" will be leaving the platform on Dec. 4, while the other Grinch movie with Jim Carrey, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" from 2000, will be taken off Netflix on Dec. 31.

Also, all of the seasons of "The Office," "The West Wing," "Dexter" and "Nurse Jackie" are going to be removed by the end of the year.

Coming to Netflix in Dec. 2020

December 1

"3 Days to Kill" (2014)

"50 First Dates" (2004)

"A Thin Line Between Love & Hate" (1996)

"Angela's Christmas Wish" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Angels & Demons" (2009)

"Are You The One:" Seasons 1-2

"Chef" (2014)

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

"Effie Gray" (2014)

"Gormiti:" Season 1

"Ink Master:" Seasons 1-2

"Jurassic Park" (1993)

"Jurassic Park III" (2001)

"Kung Fu Panda 2" (2011)

"Little Nicky" (2000)

"Monster House" (2006)

"Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Peppermint" (2018)

"Quigley Down Under" (1990)

"Runaway Bride" (1999)

"Stargate SG-1:" Seasons 1-10

"Super Wings:" Season 3

"The Da Vinci Code" (2006)

"The Happytime Murders" (2018)

"The Holiday Movies That Made Us" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)

"Transformers Rescue Bots Academy:" Season 2

"Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family" (2011)

"Why Did I Get Married?" (2007)

December 2

"Alien Worlds" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Fierce" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Hazel Brugger: Tropical" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

December 3

"Break" -- NETFLIX FILM

December 4

"Bhaag Beanie Bhaag" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Big Mouth:" Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Bombay Rose" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Kings of Joburg:" Season 1

"Leyla Everlasting" -- NETFLIX FILM

"MANK" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Selena: The Series" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 5

"Detention" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 7

"Ava" (2020)

"Manhunt: Deadly Games"

December 8

"Bobbleheads The Movie" (2020)

"Lovestruck in the City" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure" -- NETFLIX FAMILY

December 9

"The Big Show Show: Christmas" -- NETFLIX FAMILY

"The Surgeon's Cut" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 10

"Alice in Borderland" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 11

"Canvas" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Giving Voice" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"The Prom" -- NETFLIX FILM

December 14

" A California Christmas" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Hilda: Season 2" -- NETFLIX FAMILY

"Tiny Pretty Things" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 15

"Black Ink Crew New York:" Seasons 1-2

"The Challenge:" Seasons 10 and 13

"Grizzlies" (2020)

"The Professor and the Madman" (2019)

"Pup Academy:" Season 2

"Song Exploder: Volume 2" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Teen Mom 2:" Seasons 1-2

December 16

"Anitta: Made In Honorio" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Nocturnal Animals" (2016)

"The Ripper" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Run On" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 17

"Braven" (2018)

December 18

"Guest House" (2020)

"Home for Christmas": Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Jeopardy! Champion Run V"

"Jeopardy! Champion Run VI"

"Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament"

"Jeopardy! College Championship"

"Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Sweet Home" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 20

"Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum" (2019)

December 21

"The Con Is On" (2018)

December 22

"After We Collided" (2020)

"London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Rhyme Time Town Singalongs"

December 23

"The Midnight Sky" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Your Name Engraved Herein" -- NETFLIX FILM

December 25

"Bridgerton" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 26

"Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)" -- NETFLIX FILM

"DNA" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3"

"The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone"

December 27

"Sakho & Mangane": Season 1

December 28

"Cops and Robbers" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Rango" (2011)

December 29

"Dare Me": Season 1

December 30

"Best Leftovers Ever!" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Equinox" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise"

December 31

"Best of Stand-Up 2020" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Netflix in Dec. 2020

December 1

"Heartbreakers" (2001)

"The Lobster" (2015)

December 4

"Cabin Fever" (2016)

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

December 5

"The Rum Diary" (2011)

December 6

"The Secret" (2006)

December 7

"Berlin, I Love You" (2019)

"The Art of the Steal" (2013)

December 8

"Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3"

December 10

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" (2018)

December 14

"Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4"

December 17

"Ip Man 3" (2015)

December 22

"The Little Hours" (2017)

December 24

"The West Wing: Seasons 1-7"

December 25

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

December 27

"Fifty" (2015)

December 28

"Lawless" (2012)

December 29

"The Autopsy of Jane Doe" (2016)

December 30

"Dexter": Seasons 1-8

"Hell on Wheels": Seasons 1-5

"Ip Man" (2008)

"Ip Man 2" (2010)

"Nurse Jackie": Seasons 1-7

December 31

"Airplane!" (1980)

"An Education" (2009)

"Anna Karenina" (2012)

"Baby Mama" (2008)

"Back to the Future" (1985)

"Back to the Future Part II" (1989)

"Back to the Future Part III" (1990)

"Bad Teacher" (2011)

"Barbershop" (2002)

"Being John Malkovich" (1999)

"Cape Fear" (1991)

"Casper" (1995)

"Charlie St. Cloud" (2010)

"Coneheads" (1993)

"Definitely, Maybe" (2008)

"Dennis the Menace" (1993)

"Drugs, Inc.": Season 6

"The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005)

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)

"Fargo" (1996)

"For Love or Money" (1993)

"Frida" (2002)

"Gossip Girl": Seasons 1-6

"Grand Hotel": Seasons 1-3

"Her" (2013)

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

"The Inbetweeners": Seasons 1-3

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989)

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984)

"The Interview" (2014)

"Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2004)

"Nacho Libre" (2006)

"Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

"The Notebook" (2004)

"Octonauts": Seasons 1-3

"The Office': Seasons 1-9

"Poltergeist" (1982)

"Pride & Prejudice" (2005)

"Session 9" (2001)

"Splice" (2009)

"Starsky & Hutch" (2004)

"Superman Returns" (2006)

"The Town" (2010)

"Troy" (2004)

"WarGames" (1983)