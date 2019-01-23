New month, new me, new shows to binge. As January winds down, Netflix is once again adding a slew of new shows to its selection, as well as removing some beloved programming.
As in past months, the streaming service is introducing a load of new original content. "Orange is the New Black" actress Natasha Lyonne's new series "Russian Doll" will arrive February 1. The eight-episode thriller is produced by Amy Poehler and Lyonne.
New Episodes of "The Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" will be hitting the site on February 10 New episodes of the comedic talk show will drop every Sunday.
A few original films will be coming in February as well. After "Roma's" Oscar nomination, it looks like the service is continuing to invest in prestige films. André Holland will star in the Steven Soderberg drama "High Flying Bird," premiering February 8, and Jake Gyllenhaal's art horror film "Velvet Buzzsaw" will hit the site on February 1.
Of course, with the new additions comes the exit of some of Netflix's titles. Some classic films will be leaving the streaming service, including "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" and "The Big Lebowski." Most of the content being removed will leave Netflix on February 1, so watch them now while you still can.
Here's the full list of what's coming and going:
Coming to Netflix
Feb. 1
- About A Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good As It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine's Day
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll
- Siempre bruja
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day
- Velvet Buzzsaw
- Bordertown: Season 2
- Romance Is A Bonus Book
Feb. 3
- Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6
- The Soloist
Feb. 8
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El árbol de la sangre
- High Flying Bird\
- Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time: Season 3
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
- Unauthorized Living
- The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Feb. 11
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
- Little Women
Feb. 14
- Dating Around
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15
- Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatan
Feb. 16
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb 21
- The Drug King
Feb. 22
- Chef's Table: Volume 6
- Firebrand
- GO! Vive a tu manera
- Paddleton
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion: Season 2
- Suburra: Season 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
- Workin' Moms
- Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
Leaving Netflix
Feb. 1
- Black Dynamite
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- clerks
- Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4
- Queer as Folk: The Final Season
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Woman in Gold
Feb. 2
- Cabin Fever
Feb. 3
- Sing
Feb. 19
- Girl Meets World Seasons 1-3
Feb. 20
- Piranha