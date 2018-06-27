Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson said on his radio show late last week that there is "something wrong, mentally" with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston if he groped a female Uber driver in 2016, as has been alleged.

Amid reports that Winston is facing a multi-game suspension from the NFL as a result of the incident, Johnson said on ESPN 710 AM on Friday that his initial reaction to the latest Winston news was simple: "Man, you just can't stay out of trouble."

"I’m not a doctor, nor do I plan on being — but there’s something wrong with you," Johnson continued, in reference to Winston. "If this is in fact true, the fact that you keep coming up with some sexual type behavioral problems against women, there’s something wrong, mentally. I don’t care what anybody says. There’s something wrong."

Johnson, who was an All-America wide receiver at USC and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002, went on to say he has known Winston since the quarterback was in high school. He said he coached Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, in a high-school all-star game prior to the quarterback's enrollment at Florida State.

Johnson then returned to the topic at hand: The aforementioned Uber driver's claim that Winston grabbed her crotch while they were sitting at the drive-through window of a Scottsdale, Ariz., restaurant. (Winston has denied the allegation.)

Johnson referenced another sexual assault allegation that Winston faced in college and said the pattern could prompt the NFL to take more permanent action.

"Eventually, they're going to lock him out. They're going to lock him out of the league," Johnson said on ESPN 710 AM.

"I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they haven't, they need to have a serious sit down with some doctors and people that know about this type of behavior. Because it's something that's there."

