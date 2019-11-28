Instagram said it's working to fix outages on its site as well as on Facebook.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown" the @instagram account tweeted.

Users began reporting issues with the two platforms, which are both owned by Facebook, on Thursday morning.

#InstagramDown was one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter Thanksgiving morning.

Some Instagram users were seeing the following message:

While Facebook was showing this error:

A Facebook page for developers that shows the operating status of the platform also appeared to be down Thursday morning.