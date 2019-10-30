At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a home in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday night.

The Long Beach Fire Department tweeted that the three killed were adult men. Nine people were taken to the hospital.

KCAL reports, according to police, that two people wearing hoods opened fire at a Halloween party at the home. The shooters were still at large.

KABC reports the shooting appears to have taken place outdoors. Multiple shell casings were spotted in an alley.

