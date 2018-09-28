GASTONIA, N.C. — The father of a missing 6-year-old whose remains were believed to have been found made an emotional post about his son late Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, Gastonia Police announced the body believed to be the missing 6-year-old with autism was found in a creek near Marietta Street and Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia around 1 p.m. Thursday.

PHOTOS: Maddox Ritch

Crews had been searching for the boy since Saturday when he disappeared from Rankin Lake Park.

Ian Ritch, the boy's father, began his Facebook post by saying, "First i want to say thank u from the bottom of my heart to everyone who took part in searching for my sweet lil buddy."

Ian went on to say, "Once sunday morning came thats when it startes me thinking i had something to worry about. Now today i found out im not a dad anymore."

As Ian finished his thoughts, he said, "Just please hug ur children tighter and please dont make my mistake and let them get too far away from u. Do everything u can with ur children because i wont get the chance to do anything with mine."

Ian spoke to reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, one day after Maddox's mother, Carrie Ritch, talked to the media about the Maddox's disappearance. Both parents begged the public to call the tip line at 704-869-1075 with any information about their son.

Here's a full transcript of Ian's post:

"First i want to say thank u from the bottom of my heart to everyone who took part in searching for my sweet lil buddy. I truly appreciate everything everyone did to find him. And to everyone in the community that were hoping and praying and just took one second of their time to think about Maddox i thank yall too. I loved that lil boy he was my best lil buddy. Maddox was my only child and he will be the only one i will ever have. I wasnt so worried about him when all this started on sat because i expected to find him right off over time i got more and more scared and worried. Once sunday morning came thats when it startes me thinking i had something to worry about. Now today i found out im not a dad anymore. I had big plans with my son. I wanted us to go fishing play ball go camping. I wanted to be his heroe. I wanted him to say i was more than superman or batman to him. Iwanted people to ask him who his heroe is and him say my daddy. Now im no heroe i couldnt save him or protect him at all. I would give anything to go back and save him. While a lot of people dont believe anything i have said in the past believe this. From this moment on for the rest of my life i will live with the guilt of not being there to save my son. The most important person in my life. So when everyone else gets to go back to their normal lives remember that i will never be the same man again. I will now and forever be a broken man until i take my last breath. Ive never been a very spritual man before but. Ow i want to be just so when i die my lil boy will be the first person i see when i get into heaven. I cant waitto see his lil smiling face again. Please all i want is some time to try to pull myself back together the best i can. So this will be my last response i will give to anyone. Just please hug ur children tighter and please dont make my mistake and let them get too far away from u. Do everything u can with ur children because i wont get the chance to do anything with mine. Now to Maddox i just want to say i love u lil buddy. Please be waiting for me when my time comes because i promise im gonna do everything i can to be with u rooster!!!!!"

