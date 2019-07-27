Oregon police and the FBI are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his parents died in an apparent murder-suicide this week in Montana.

Authorities said Aiden Salcido, 2, could be in the Rocky Mountain region.

Aiden was last seen in early June on surveillance video at a Walmart in Medford, Oregon, with his parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, according to the FBI.

The non-married couple had been convicted in a 2018 burglary case in Jackson County, Oregon. They made purchases of camping equipment June 3 and 4, days before Janiak was scheduled to being serving her sentence June 11, the FBI said. Janiak did not show up to serve her sentence.

Felony warrants were issued for Janiak on June 24 and Salcido on July 15, stemming from the burglary case.

The couple's family said they'd had no contact with Salcido, Janiak and Aiden, the FBI said. The family said the couple was homeless and would camp along the greenway in Medford, and that Janiak suffered from mental health issues. They were concerned for the welfare of the parents and child.

On Wednesday night, police in Kalispell, Montana, stopped a 1996 GMC Jimmy with Oregon plates, according to the FBI. Police thought the male driver and female passenger were giving false information on their identity. During the stop, the vehicle fled and led officers on a pursuit.

Officers spiked the tires, and the vehicle stopped. They found the man and woman dead inside the vehicle. Investigators think the woman was shot and the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The couple were identified as Salcido and Janiak, the FBI said.

Aiden was not found, and there was no evidence of him being in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Aiden's whereabouts is asked to call the Medford Police Department at (541) 774-2258. The FBI Portland, Oregon, office is tweeting about the case with the hashtag #FindAiden.