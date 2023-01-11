Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant

The fire sent smoke plumes towering over the chemical plant, with people in some areas advised to evacuate.

LA SALLE, Ill — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported.

After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city's third and fourth wards to shelter in place. La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said that order remains in place as officials consider next steps.

Carus Chemical workers were evacuated from the plant and all them have been accounted for, said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski.

There were reports of explosions being heard at about 9 a.m. followed by smoke that was visible from the plant, the News-Tribune reported.

Janick said he couldn't confirm any explosions. He said it's not known yet what caused the blaze.

Kim Biggs, a spokesperson for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said the agency is still gathering information and will respond to the site.

Live video feeds around 11 a.m. showed multiple fire engines parked near the plant, aiming hoses toward the building as gray and white smoke rose from the area.

La Salle is located about 90 miles southwest of Chicago.