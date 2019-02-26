ANAHEIM, Calif. — Don't park in front of a fire hydrant.

Seems like common sense, but some people don't get the message.

We think this driver in Anaheim, Calif., has gotten it, though.

Tuesday, Anaheim Fire & Rescue tweeted what happens when there's a fire and there's a car in the way.

It ain't pretty.

“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD?” the tweet read.

In short, don't park in front of a hydrant. Firefighters aren't going to wait for you.

