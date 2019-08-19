Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. (CBS NEWS) -- Authorities say a Florida man has been arrested and accused of threatening a mass shooting in text messages.

Authorities say Wix was arrested Friday at a supermarket in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of making written threats to kill. The sheriff's news release says Wix told detectives he didn't own firearms but was fascinated with mass shootings.

Wix wrote in the messages that he was willing to die while committing a mass shooting and was hoping to have someone help him, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports. He said he wanted to shoot into a large crowd from three miles away.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

