JUPITER, Fla. — Florida prosecutors have offered to drop charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The catch: He and other men accused of soliciting prostitution have to admit they could have been proven guilty at trial.

The Journal said the "proposed deferred prosecution agreement" also calls for Kraft and the other men to do an education course about prostitution, complete 100 hours of community service, be screened for sexually transmitted diseases and pay some court costs.

The Palm Beach State Attorney confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that it offered Kraft and 24 other men the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders. Spokesman Mike Edmondson said the men would be required to pay $5,000 per count.

Kraft was charged with two counts last month.

In return, the misdemeanor charges would be dropped. Edmondson told the AP that none have accepted so far.

The 77-year-old NFL owner was among hundreds of arrests as the result of a six-month investigation out of South Florida. Investigators said Kraft was twice videotaped in a sex act at a Florida massage parlor.

