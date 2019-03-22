On the day a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sydney Aiello escaped with her life. However, the grief of losing 17 of her classmates and teachers, as well as the long-lasting effects of enduring such a traumatic event, weighed heavily on her. And this weekend, at the age of 19, Aiello took her own life.

Now, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community is mourning yet another loss.

Sydney's mother, Cara Aiello, told CBS Miami that her daughter struggled with survivor's guilt and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the year following the tragedy. And while she reportedly never asked for help, she struggled to attend college classes because she was scared of being in a classroom.

Sydney was also a close friend of Meadow Pollack, one of the students who was shot and killed in the Parkland shooting. Meadow's father, Andrew, became one of the most visible of the Parkland victims' parents when he delivered a searing and emotional speech at the White House just a few days after the shooting, arguing for an increase in school safety rather than changes to America's gun laws.

CBS News journalists embedded with Andrew Pollack as part of the documentary "39 Days", which showcased the birth of a movement as many Parkland students turned their grief into action.

While the nation's attention turned to budding young activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, however, other Parkland survivors were suffering in silence. And the Aiello family's tragedy is an all too painful reminder that trauma effects teens deeply, often quietly, and for years.

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina died in the shooting, told CBS Miami he worries that more traumatized Parkland teens will take their own lives. So, he has focused his grief and his efforts into suicide prevention.

"It breaks my heart that we've lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas," Petty said. "My advice to parents is to ask questions, don't wait."

There is now a GoFundMe page to help Sydney Aiello's parents and brother pay for her memorial services.