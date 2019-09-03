A Dutch model and former Miss Teenager contestant has died at 20, after suffering a "sudden cardiac arrest."

Lotte Van der Zee's parents confirmed that their daughter died on March 6 at 11:47 PM in Germany. She suffered a cardiac just before her 20th birthday February, and slipped into a coma.

"Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th," said her parents, Bert Van Der Zee and Eugeniek Van Het Hul said on Instagram. "It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken"

Her parents said that Ven der Zee began to feel unwell while on a trip in Austria last month. Her condition "swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest," they said in an Instagram post. "She was helped to the nearest hospital where she got into a coma."

Her parents later said that she had been transferred to an academic hospital in Munich, where she was still under a coma. They thanked her fans for their messages of support.

"It is wonderful to see how many people are intensely involved with Lotte and with us," they said in another Instagram post. "Even though the feeling of powerlessness made us think that we were in this alone at first we were able to draw a massive amount of strength from all your loving support. We are convinced that Lotte feels this too. "

Lotte was crowned Miss Teenager 2017, where she represented the Netherlands.