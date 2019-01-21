If you watched Fox News this morning, you may think Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead.

We are here to report the 85-year-old associate justice is alive.

The cable network's morning show, "Fox & Friends," mistakenly aired an image of Ginsburg with the dates 1933-2019.

According to Business Insider, the co-hosts went on to apologize saying the graphic showed up due to an error in the control room.

Ginsburg is still recovering after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung back in December.

