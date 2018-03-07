PARIS, France - A Malian immigrant was dubbed "Spiderman" last month after he scaled an apartment building to save a baby dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.
Twenty-two-year-old Mamoudou Gassama's heroic rescue was captured on video and went viral -- even French President Emmanuel Macron heard about him and offered a special reward.
Macron granted Gassama French citizenship, saying he deserved special treatment because of his "exceptional act." Gassama was also presented a gold medal from the French state for "courage and devotion."
Macron suggested Gassama use his skills to become a firefighter, and Gassama did just that.
Last week, the Paris Fire Department (Pompiers de Paris) tweeted a photo of 24 new recruits, and one of them was Gassama.
