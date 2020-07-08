'Friends' reunion special delayed again due to coronavirus, reports say

The original cast of 'Friends' is still planning to reunite for an HBO Max special, but when exactly that'll be able to happen is still unclear.

The "Friends" reunion special will be here for you eventually, but it won't be as soon as many people had hoped.

According to multiple media reports, the recent surge in coronavirus cases in California has forced production on the special to be delayed yet again.

The special, featuring the entire original “Friends” cast, was supposed to be part of the May launch of the HBO Max streaming service. But those plans had to be called off when the pandemic hit.

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said in May they still hoped to film it by the end of summer with a "big, raucous live audience."

Deadline reported Friday that the most recent filming date discussed was Aug. 17, but that plan has been called off and there's "no new target date as the situation remains fluid."

The Emmy-winning “Friends,” which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

In April, the cast announced a sweepstakes through the All in Challenge which offered fans a chance to win tickets to the taping.