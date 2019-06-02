As President Donald Trump addressed the nation during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sat in the background, completely immersed in a stack of papers.

What was Pelosi reading during Trump's speech?

Turns out, it was just a copy of the president's remarks that he handed to her when he entered the House chamber and shook the speaker's hand, Pelosi's spokesperson told the New York Times.

But that didn't stop people on Twitter from formulating their own wild theories.

President Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maybe it was Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings on his investigation into whether members of Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections, Tim Hogan guessed.

Was it an analysis of how Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to win the team's sixth championship on Sunday?

Reiterating an often-repeated joke by commentators that Vice President Mike Pence lacks personality, Josh Charles posited maybe Pelosi was reading an "operating manual for that robot Pence."

Or perhaps it was an enthralling novel by Jodi Picoult, joked TBS "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee.

The last season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on April 14... did Pelosi get a leaked copy of the script?

With an amused smirk on her face, Pelosi looked like she was reading a menu and struggling to find a dish she wanted, Hari Kondabolu said.

Jokes aside, others on Twitter said Pelosi was "rude" for reading during the president's address.