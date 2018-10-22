SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It rained. It snowed. And Notre Dame Stadium needed a showman the caliber of Garth Brooks to salvage the first concert in the facility's 88-year history.

Brooks kicked off a new phase of his touring career Saturday at the storied college football venue, on a night that fulfilled his prediction of being "bare-a-- cold" during the show.

"Garth: Live at Notre Dame!" – as the concert will be known when highlights air Dec. 2 on CBS – started an hour later than the scheduled time of 7 p.m. local time. High winds made it too dangerous to hang speakers above the star-shaped stage in the middle of the stadium. While 84,000 attendees waited for that situation to change, steady rain fell and then snow arrived to spark hardy cheers that seemed to signify "What next?"

Even Brooks, the unflappable dreamer who agreed to play this October outdoor concert, made a mid-show admission that he figured the weather would make it a night to put his head down, do the job and then get out of town.

But the performance turned out to be enjoyable beyond its endurance-test qualities. The wind died down and precipitation ended, more or less.

Brooks and his fans found their groove on "The River," the fourth song of the show and a moment when every corner of the stadium lit up, thanks to smartphones held high.

This light show will serve as an organic TV highlight when the CBS special airs. Other parts of the concert delivered unvarnished lessons in what it takes to make "live" music work on network television.

Fans were asked to sing tunes already performed by Brooks to create "sweetened" audio tracks. They sometimes cheered with superhuman gusto merely to follow directions. And the production saddled the crowd with an iffy "let's do the wave" gimmick that didn't seem to click.

These segments slowed the show's momentum, and Brooks didn't help matters by neglecting to tune his guitar for one number and by nearly forgetting to play a different song on the set list.

Saturday's made-for-TV event occasionally resembled a dress rehearsal, and it would be fitting if Brooks follows through on an idea he mentioned during the show: He said he would like to end a three-year run of playing North American stadiums at the site where it's beginning – Notre Dame Stadium. But let's make it a date between May and September.

