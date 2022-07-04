'Mass chaos': Police say 6 dead after shooting at Chicago suburb's July 4 parade

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police said six people are dead and about two dozen hospitalized after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb.

Multiple agencies are searching for the gunman responsible for the "random act of violence," Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill said at a Monday afternoon news conference. He said investigators recovered a rifle, and there's no indication the shooter is barricaded or has hostages.

Officials said according to preliminary information, the gunman was acting alone and firing from a roof.

Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.

Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Hours after the shooting, with bystanders and media standing nearby, about a dozen officers suddenly dashed for a small office building half a block from where the shooting occurred — crouching at the glass doors, before flinging them open and rushing in, rifles pointed inside into a dark foyer. It was not immediately clear why the police had entered the building.

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Her 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on its website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.

Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there's a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that police are "working hard to bring the shooter into custody."

"The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating," Lightfoot wrote. "We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as the entire Highland Park community."

Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.