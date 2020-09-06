BOISE, Idaho — Relatives of two children missing since September have told media outlets that the bodies of two kids uncovered in rural Idaho are the young boy and his big sister.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

But Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandfather told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.” He also referred to 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Extended family members of both children sent a joint statement to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV confirming the deaths.