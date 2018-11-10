The worst of Hurricane Michael is over, but what to do next remains a question on everyone's mind.

Whether you were in the heart of the storm, evacuated with your family or are a concerned friend across the country, here are answers on what you should do next.

Immediately after the storm subsides

  • Stay alert for any extended rainfall and watch out for flooding.

  • If you were evacuated, listen to local authorities and only return home when officials say it is safe to do so.

Here are the tips the CDC offers on keeping yourself and loved ones safe following a hurricane:

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle
01 / 30
Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
02 / 30
A tree lays on a home and car after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
03 / 30
Rick Teska (L) helps a business owner rescue his dogs from the damagd business after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
04 / 30
A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
05 / 30
Damaged buildings and a flooded street are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
06 / 30
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
07 / 30
People walk past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
08 / 30
A large tree is shown toppled onto cars and boats that had been moved to higher ground to avoid damage from Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.
09 / 30
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
10 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
11 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
12 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
13 / 30
Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
14 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
15 / 30
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
16 / 30
Scott Brazer and his dog Franklin take shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
17 / 30
A trash can and debris are blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
18 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
19 / 30
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
20 / 30
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
21 / 30
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
22 / 30
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
23 / 30
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
24 / 30
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
25 / 30
The town of Saint Marks goes underwater as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
26 / 30
The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
27 / 30
Bo Lynn's Market starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
28 / 30
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
29 / 30
Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge.
30 / 30
Mitchell Pope tries to salvage what he can from his mobile home as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.

Staying Safe Indoors

  • Never use a wet electrical device. If it is still plugged in you need to turn off the power at the main breaker or wait for an electrician to check the device before using. More information on electrical safety can be found here.
  • Use flashlights instead of candles if the power is out. If you have to use candles, be aware of the open flame and keep it away from anything that can catch fire. More about power outage safety hazards can be found here.
  • Hurricanes can damage buildings and cause hazards. Do not go into a damaged home or building unless it's been deemed sage. If you hear shifting or unusual noises, leave immediately.
  • Be aware of ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is created by coal or gas-burning equipment such as: pressure washers, camp stoves and generators. Carbon monoxide cannot be seen or smelled, more safety tips can be found here.

Staying Safe Outdoors

  • Keep away from floodwater and always follow warnings about flooded areas and roads. Driving through floodwater is dangerous because it make me deeper than you think. Wear a life jacket if you have to be in or near floodwater. Also, wash your hands with soap and water after touching floodwater, which can carry germs. Alcohol-based sanitizers or wipes are alternatives solutions. More information on floodwater can be found here.
  • Stay clear of fallen power lines and call the electric company to report them. More information on protecting yourself from electrical hazards after a disaster can be found here.
  • Floods can bring mosquitoes that carry disease. Use insect repellent (bug spray) with DEET or Picaridin. Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when you’re outside.
  • Stay away from wild or stray animals after a storm. Call 911 or your public health department to report them. If you see a dead animal, report it to local officials. More information on how to protect yourself from animals or pests after a disaster can be found here.

Letting your family know you're safe

The American Red Cross has a Safe and Well website available to let others know about your welfare.

  • Head to RedCross.org/SafeandWell to register your safe status
  • If you don't have internet access, call 1-866-GET-INFO to register yourself or your family

Facebook also has a Crisis Response landing page to help people connect and support each other across the world before and after a crisis. Facebook currently has a Hurricane Michael Across the Southern United States response page where you can:

  • Mark yourself safe
  • See a list of your friends who have marked themselves safe or chosen "doesn't apply"
  • Ask a friend if they're safe
  • Keep informed with latest news updates
  • Give or find help by directly connecting with others to find resources such as, shelter and supplies.

Checking on loved ones after Hurricane Michael

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved