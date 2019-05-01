A jury in eastern Idaho has found a Preston Junior High School biology teacher not guilty of animal cruelty.

Robert Crosland was charged in Franklin County in June after allegations surfaced that he fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of small group of students in March.

Crosland pleaded not guilty in July. A two-day jury trial wrapped up Friday afternoon.

Much of the testimony focused on the condition of the puppy. Crosland told an investigator the puppy was sick and dying and he thought putting the puppy out of his misery was the right thing to do.

If convicted, Crosland faced up to six months in jail and $5,000 in fines.

The jury deliberated for about a half hour before reaching the not guilty verdict.

The teacher has no criminal record.