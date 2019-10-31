OXFORD, Ind — (WTHR) - Indiana State Police are investigating a woman's death after she was found with a python around her neck.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to 609 North Dan Patch Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive woman.

Deputies arrived to find a 36-year-old Laura Hurst of Battle Ground on the floor with an 8-foot python wrapped around her neck.

Medics pronounced the woman dead.

Police say there were 140 snakes in the home and the woman owned 20 of the snakes.

Police describe the home as a home built for reptiles.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the woman's cause of death.

Indian Rock Python

Thinkstock