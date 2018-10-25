WAKEFIELD, Mass. -- As the ashes of a historic Massachusetts church settled, what might be considered a miracle came into focus.

On Tuesday night, bystanders watched helplessly as their 150-year-old place of worship burned to the ground. Investigators believe the flames were caused by lightning that struck the First Baptist Church of Wakefield's 180-foot steeple, which was destroyed. The fire's heat could be felt blocks away.

A class was happening inside the church at the time of the lightning strike, but everyone was able to get out safely. Sadly, nearly nothing remained after the flames were extinguished.

There was one major exception.

A painting of Jesus was carried out of the Baptist church -- almost untouched by fire, smoke or water, according to the Boston Globe.

Many Christians shared messages of praise on social media, taking the painting as a religious sign.

Wakefield's historic First Baptist Church was ravaged by fire Tuesday evening. But this painting of Jesus was somehow left unharmed by fire, smoke, or water. https://t.co/5qj2vIA29s pic.twitter.com/9wJF1OjmJn — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 24, 2018

