x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan

Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states. She acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program.

Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in lower federal courts. The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order to put the program on hold because the administration could begin canceling outstanding student debt as soon as Sunday.

Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states. She acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach had earlier dismissed the group's lawsuit, finding they didn't have the legal right, or standing, to bring the case. A panel of appellate judges refused to step in with an emergency order.

Eligible borrowers can apply to have up to $20,000 of debt canceled.

Other legal challenges to the program are pending.

RELATED: Student loan forgiveness application officially opened. Here's what you need to know

RELATED: Yes, some federal student loan borrowers will need to apply for debt forgiveness

RELATED: 'It's easy, it's fast': Millions applied for student loan relief during early beta launch

RELATED: Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out