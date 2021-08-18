Georgia governor draws praise, criticism for opening doors to Afghan refugees

They're already slowly streaming into the state.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has opened the door to letting refugees from Afghanistan settle in Georgia. He’s getting praise and some criticism for that stance.

Clarkston has settled countless Afghan immigrants since the U.S. took on the Taliban 20 years ago.

Relief agencies saw a surge of Afghan refugees earlier this month – before the Afghan government fell apart and the Taliban took over. And 64 of those refugees ended up in Georgia. Now there are 18,000 more who have applied for emergency relocation – and that number is expected to rise quickly.

"There’s 53,000 family members who are also in danger. So, it’s closer to 80,000 people who are trying to evacuate who have ties to U.S. military and need to be brought to safety," said Paedia Mixon, with New American Pathways, a refugee and immigration organization.

Gov. Kemp opened the door for more relocations in Georgia with a statement that criticized President Joe Biden, and added “it is vitally important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe from harm.” Kemp also called for the immediate evacuation of Americans.

Kemp won praise from refugee advocates – but criticism from immigration hard liners.

“Georgia shouldn’t welcome Afghan refugees when thousands of Americans are stranded,” wrote Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter. “Vet them outside the US.”

Advocates said that overlooks the risks Afghans took on behalf of U.S. troops.

"People are in fact afraid for their lives. Not only for their own lives, but also for their families lives, as retribution for any assistance they may have provided for our military," said Brenda Lopez Romero, an immigration attorney in Gwinnett County.

She said women are especially endangered, since the Taliban doesn't respect gender equality.

"Women are facing much concern -- whether or not they were supporting or helping troops -- simply because they are women and girls and they fear for their lives. And they fear for their ability to be free," Romero said.