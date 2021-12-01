'I miss Alex, very much': Ken Jennings fights emotions in first 'Jeopardy!' as guest host

The all-time 'Jeopardy!' champion hosted the first new episode of the quiz show since Alex Trebek's death in November.

All-time champion Ken Jennings choked up a little Monday night as he guest hosted the first new episode of "Jeopardy!" without Alex Trebek.

"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life," Jennings said. "Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years. And it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace. Really, there's no other word for it."

Then Jennings' emotions started to get to him a little bit.

"Like all 'Jeopardy!' fans, I miss Alex, very much. And I thank him for what he did for all of us. Let's be totally clear: no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved," Jennings said.

Ken Jennings steps up to the lectern today as our first guest host – but not before honoring Alex. pic.twitter.com/uOzQ3UfqmN — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 12, 2021

USA TODAY's Kelly Lawler described Jennings as scripted and tense at the start of the episode, but he loosened up near the end.

"Jennings has almost mastered the way Trebek used inflection to make the clues sound both interesting and a little bit like questions. His boyish charm bubbled over as a contestant won a big 'Daily Double' and genuine disappointment when another, who talked about her singing hobby, missed out on a clue with the correct response, 'What is choir?'" Lawler wrote.

Trebek died Nov. 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The final episode he recorded before his death aired last Friday.