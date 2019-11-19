The Taliban say they have freed two hostages — American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks — in southern Afghanistan, ending more than three years of their captivity.

A Taliban official says the release took place on Tuesday in the province of Zabul in the Now Bahar district, a region that is largely under Taliban control.

It wasn’t immediately known if the two hostages, both professors at the American University of Kabul, were handed over to Afghan government representatives, intermediaries, or U.S. forces.

RELATED: Afghanistan seeks American teacher's freedom by releasing 3 Taliban

RELATED: US official predicts Islamic State will replace slain leader

Their freedom came hours after the Afghan government freed three Taliban prisoners and sent them to Qatar. The three included Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also leads the fearsome Haqqani network.

It appears the Taliban had refused to hand over the two professors until they received proof their men had reached Qatar.