A North Carolina man who was kidnapped in January was likely killed and fed to hogs, court documents say.

CBS affiliate WNCN says Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, was seen being put into a van by four men on Jan. 28. Investigators believe Goodman became involved in drug trafficking before his death, and an informant said he had stolen drugs from a dealer.

One informant told police Charleston Goodman’s body was fed to hogs but the location of that was not known, court documents say.

