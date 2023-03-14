Sir Brian May: Queen guitarist knighted by King Charles III

In addition to his fame as a rock guitarist, May is also an astrophysicist.

LONDON, UK — King Charles III knighted Brian May, co-founder of the rock group Queen, during a Tuesday investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the royal family announced. In addition to his fame as a rock guitarist, May is also an astrophysicist.

May, now formally known as Sir Brian May, was made a Knight Bachelor for his services to music and charity. Saxophonist YolanDa Brown was also honored at the Tuesday ceremony.

Anita Dobson, May's wife, was also in attendance.

On Instagram, May shared a photo showing King Charles laying a sword on his shoulder.

"No words," May wrote.

The rocker made King Charles' U.K. New Year Honours List at the end of 2022. The Investiture ceremony, which is when someone awarded an honor receives it in person from a member of the royal family, was held Tuesday.

"I will do my very best to be worthy," May said after he was named to the list.