LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

James wore a red hat with white text that read "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

LeBron James wore a modified "MAGA" hat Tuesday to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT worker who was shot to death by police in her apartment in March.

While walking into the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex before Game 1, James wore a red hat with white text that read "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

James was joined by fellow teammates wearing the hat calling for justice for Taylor.

James also wore the hat in the post-game press conference where he said Taylor "had a bright future and her life was taken away from her and there've been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That's what it's about."