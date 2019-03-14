Cosmetics company Sephora says it's dropping its social-media relationship with actress Lori Loughlin's daughter after her parents were charged in a bribery scheme to get her into college.

Paris-based Sephora says in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the developments, the company has ended its partnership with 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli "effective immediately."

Giannulli is a social media star with millions of followers and frequently pushes products online.

Her father is fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and her parents are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

College Admissions-Bribery Lori Loughlin daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli
In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 'An Unforgettable Evening' in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

An attorney representing her parents didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.