ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A lost puppy homeward bound to her owner is making the trip back up north because the woman doesn't want the dog.

The Detroit Free Press reports Blue, a pit bull mix, separated from her owner in Lehigh Acres, Florida, and a week later somehow ended up in Michigan. Once her owner was identified, a volunteer took the time to drive Blue some 1,400 miles back home -- only to find out she's not wanted.

"The only thing she said was she doesn't have time to train the dog; she doesn't have time for the dog," the Grand Blanc, Michigan, woman told the Free Press. She asked her name not be used.

Humane Society of Midland County We are sad to announce (although you May have already heard) that Blue did not make it home. Through no fault of anyone Blue is now headed back to Michigan where we will find her forever home. Due...

The woman said the reunion wasn't what it was meant to be: Blue's owner not only didn't want her, but she ran off when someone came to the door. The dog did seem happy when she made it back home.

Now, however, she's heading back to Michigan and likely will be a great addition to a family there.

"Blue is a great dog!" the woman told the Free Press. "She jumps on everybody and gives kisses."

