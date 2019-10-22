BOSTON — Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

The charge accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives federal funding.

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. On Tuesday, April 9, Loughlin and Giannulli were among 16 prominent parents indicted on an additional charge of money laundering conspiracy in the case. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

They are accused of paying bribes to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. They already face charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to previous charges and have not yet commented on the new charge.