OMAHA, Neb. — One bride might be rethinking a “wear whatever you want policy.”
Christina Meador said yes when her sister asked her to be the maid of honor at her wedding. Meador said she was told she could wear whatever she wanted, so she wore an inflatable dinosaur costume.
Meador posted a photo of her towering over the rest of the bridal party and saying, “When you’re maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose… I regret nothing.”
The New York Post said the entire bridal party was given free rein for what they wanted to wear to the occasion.
