Major League Soccer announced Thursday it is suspending its season for 30 days due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus

MLS Commissioner says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities.

Inter Miami part-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the news earlier in the day to reporters, NBC Sports reported.

MLS had already planned to postpone two games involving the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes.

The news comes one day after the National Basketball Association suspended its season due to a Utah Jazz player testing positive for coronavirus.

Washington Post's Steve Goff reported the league is planning to reschedule postponed matches on the back-end of the season in the fall.

Worldwide, 126,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus, 68,000 have recovered and 4,600 have died.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually. Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans

