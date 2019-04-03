CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Helena Ruffin can't help but wonder if a judge could have prevented her swollen eye, black and blue face and chipped tooth.

"This is the result of him getting out of jail," Ruffin said, pointing to her injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified Ruffin as one of two women randomly attacked by Eugene Hazen Saturday afternoon in in broad daylight.

Court records show Hazen spent nearly two weeks in the Mecklenburg County jail last month on charges he randomly assaulted, kidnapped and tried to rob another woman.

Initially, court documents show a judge held him on a secured bond, meaning he had to pay cash up front to get out. Eventually, for reasons court records don't reveal, a judge granted Hazen an unsecured bond -- which allowed him to walk out of jail free.

Eight days later, police said his actions sent Ruffin and another woman to the hospital.

"Yeah, it was a nightmare," Ruffin said. "He punched me, he pulled me up and punched me."

Before allowing Hazen's release on unsecured bond, court records show a judge requested the man go under the supervision of pretrial services and CMPD electronic monitoring. Neither of which materialized, according to both agencies.

State records show Hazen previously served more than 20 years in prison and has a history of robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as breaking and entering.

"He is a menace to a society," Ruffin said. "The next judge needs to really be mindful of what his history has been."

His release came just days before Mecklenburg County instituted a new bail policy, favoring cashless bail. It requires judges to consider setting bail on a case-by-case basis as part of an effort to take money out of the equation, so all defendants are treated equally.

The goal is to let low to moderate risk defendants out of jail without forcing them to pay money first.

Ruffin hopes her case, as well as her face, serve as reminders of the impact of a judge making the wrong decision.

"I'm alive and I thank God," she said.

Hazen is now charged with two new counts of assault of a female and attempted robbery. He is being held on a secured bond.