Editor's note: Some of the details below may be considered graphic

A man who was carrying a handgun in the waistband of his pants was shot in the genitals, police in Indiana said Thursday.

The man, 46, was not wearing a holster, according to a Marion, Ind., police press release. The man felt the Hi-Point 9mm begin to slip in his waistband. As he reached down to adjust it, it went off.

The man went to the hospital and police were called.

"The bullet entered just above his penis and exited his scrotum," police said. There was no indication from the police about the man's recovery prognosis.

The victim doesn't have a handgun license in Indiana, police said. Prosecutors will determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

